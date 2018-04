On April 24-26, the department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Zaporizhia region is holding anti-terrorist drills.

Press service of the Zaporizhia regional department of SBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 2, 2017, anti-terrorist drills were launched by the SBU, Ministry of Interior Affairs, National Guard and divisions of the U.S. Department of Defense in the territory of the Enerhodar-based Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhia region).