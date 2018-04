Poltorak: Number Of UN Peacekeepers In Donbas Might Make 10,000-40,000

The number of United Nations (UN) peacekeepers in Donbas is likely to make 10,000-40,000.

Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak said this in his interview for the ВВС News Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, Poltorak noted that Ukrainian military men have considerable experience in cooperating within peacekeeping missions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko state that over 40 countries have expressed their readiness to take part in a UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas.