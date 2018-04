PACE: Ukraine-Uncontrolled Territories Of Donbas Currently Controlled By Russia 17:34

Kyiv City Council Prolongs Agreement With Kyivenergo To Manage CHPPs 5 And 6 Until July 31 17:30

Temperature Of +19...+21, Dry Weather In Kyiv On Wednesday 17:26

Kyivpastrans To Raise Public Transport Fares To UAH 8 From July 15 17:22

Antimonopoly Committee Rejects Metinvest's Appeal For Acquisition Of Dniprovskyi Coke And Chemical Plant 17:17

SBU Starts Anti-Terrorist Drills In Zaporizhia 17:13

Poltorak: Number Of UN Peacekeepers In Donbas Might Make 10,000-40,000 17:08

Prosecutor's Office Serves Agent Of Presidential Candidate Putin At Election In Crimea With Charge Papers 17:01

Accounting Chamber: 2017 State Budget Short Of UAH 3.4 Billion In Revenues, UAH 31 Billion In Expenditures 16:55