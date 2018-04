Kyiv-Based Roshen Confectionary Cuts Profit By 29% To UAH 2.8 Million In 2017

In compliance with the international financial reporting standards, in 2017 the Kyiv-based Roshen corporation, one of Ukraine's largest producers of confectioneries, cut its net profit by 29% or UAH 1.15 million to UAH 2.768 million year over year.

The enterprise has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at late 2017, assets of the company made UAH 793.9 million, the total receivables made UAH 77.825 million, current liabilities were UAH 51.99 million, and long-term liabilities UAH 203.974 million.

The enterprise raised its net revenues by 11.6% or UAH 26.9 million to UAH 259.2 million year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv-based Roshen corporation, one of Ukraine's largest producers of confectioneries, has reported the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of UAH 3 billion for 2017.

The Roshen corporation includes Kremenchuk, 2 Vinnytsia, Kyiv confectionaries, Mariupol, which is on the liquidation stage, as well as Klaipeda confectionery plant UAB Roshen (Lithuania) and Bonbonetti Choco factory (Hungary); Vinnitsa dairy plant Roshen, frozen Lipetsk factory (Russia).

President Petro Poroshenko is the ultimate beneficial owner of the Roshen Group; in April 2016, the ICU investment company announced the completion of the transfer to the Rothschild Trust company of the share of Poroshenko in the Roshen confectionery corporation.