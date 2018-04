NBU's Monetary Policy Committee: Lower Discount Rate Unlikely This Year 15:44

Cash Dollar Sell Rate 26.2240 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 25.9602 UAH/USD On Monday 14:29

S&P Predicting Hryvnia Devaluation In 2018 To UAH/USD 29.5, GDP Growth Of 3.1% 14:25

Temperature Of +16...+18, Intermittent Rain In Kyiv On Tuesday 14:22

Court Provides NACB With Access To Banking Account Of Ex-Head Of Border Guard Service Nazarenko Within Case On Illegal Enrichment 14:20

Major Cryptocurrencies Appreciating On Monday 14:18

Bitcoin Appreciates By 0.10% To USD 8,867 On Monday 14:14

Poroshenko Wants Construction Of Narrow-Gage Railroad From Poland To Lviv 15:18

Commissioning Of Confinement At Chornobyl NPP Postponed To November 15:15