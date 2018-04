S&P Predicting Hryvnia Devaluation In 2018 To UAH/USD 29.5, GDP Growth Of 3.1%

Standard&Poor's, an international rating agency, predicts the devaluation of the hryvnia in 2018 to UAH/USD 29.5 in December and the GDP growth of 3.1% in 2018.

The international rating agency announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the international rating agency, the hryvnia exchange rate will be UAH/USD 30.5 in December 2019.

Standard&Poor's expects revaluation of the hryvnia to UAH/USD 29.8-28.8 in 2020 and 2021.

Standard&Poor's expects the GDP growth of 2.9% in 2019-2021.

The statement reads that the inflation in Ukraine will be 8.9% in 2018, 7.5% in 2019, and 7% in 2020 and 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, S&P Global Ratings has affirmed long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings of Ukraine at the level of B-/B.