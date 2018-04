Court Provides NACB With Access To Banking Account Of Ex-Head Of Border Guard Service Nazarenko Within Case On

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has provided the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) with access to a banking account used by presidential advisor Viktor Nazarenko, former head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, within a case on his illegal enrichment.

This is said in a ruling of the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It reads that the NACB instituted the criminal case under Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal enrichment) in May 2017.

In April 2018, a detective of the NACB applied to the court with a motion to receive access to information on transactions via a banking account at the Lviv bank.

According to information available to law enforcement agencies, the banking account belongs to another person but was used by Nazarenko.

According to the motion, in 2015-2016, then head of the State Border Guard Service and his family members purchased a number of real estate objects with the total market price of close to UAH 17.5 million.

According to the National Cadastre System, Nazarenko's wife also owns a land plot of 0.1 hectare in Kyiv region. However, this is not said in the electronic asset declaration of Viktor Nazarenko.

The investigation has established that the family members of Viktor Nazarenko purchased 9 real estate objects in 2015-2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, 2017, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko dismissed Viktor Nazarenko as the head of the State Border Guard Service and appointed him presidential advisor.