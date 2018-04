Commissioning Of Confinement At Chornobyl NPP Postponed To November

Commissioning of the New Safe Confinement (NSC) at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (Kyiv region) has been postponed to November 2018.

Chairperson of the State Exclusion Zone Management Agency Vitalii Petruk announced this to the press at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We can say about November for commissioning of the new safe confinement," he said.

He added that November is not a final date for commissioning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate said the commissioning of the NSC would be late in May 2018.

The New Safe Confinement is the largest moveable land-based structure ever built, with a span of 257 meters, a length of 165 meters, a height of 108 meters, and a total weight of 36,000 tons.

The construction of the New Safe Confinement started in 2012 after extensive preparatory works on the ground.

The arch-shaped structure is fitted with an overhead crane to allow for the future dismantling of the existing shelter and the remains of the reactor No. 4.

The New Safe Confinement has a lifespan of at least 100 years, and it will cost EUR 1.5 billion.

The explosion of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant's fourth reactor on April 26, 1986 was the worst man-caused disaster in history.