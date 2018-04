PGO Applies To France For Extradition Of Sarkisyan Suspected Of Organizing 'Titushki'

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has applied to the French law enforcement agencies for extradition of Ukrainian citizen Armen Sarkisyan suspected of organizing "titushki" (thugs for hire).

A source in the Prosecutor General's Office announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The inquiry was sent on April 16," the source said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Interpol has detained Ukrainian citizen Armen Sarkisyan in France on suspicion of organizing "titushki" (thugs for hire).

A man with this name was placed on an international wanted list by the prosecutor's office in early May 2014 through the Interpol.

He is suspected of organizing the so-called "titushki" (young men involved in the beating of participants in the Euromaidan protests in Kyiv in the period from November 2013 to February 2014).