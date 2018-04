Cabinet To Decide In Mid May Whether Minimum Wage Will Increase To UAH 4,200 This Year

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Rozenko says the Cabinet of Ministers will decide in mid May whether the minimum wage will increase to UAH 4,200 this year.

Rozenko announced this to the press, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are gathering necessary statistical information, information about the real situation with execution of the state budget regarding all revenues and the general economic situation in the country following the first quarter of 2018. The reliable information will be in mid May. I think this is when we will decide and will be obliged to make it clear and articulate our position regarding increasing or not increasing the minimum wage to UAH 4,200," he said.

Vice Prime Minister Rozenko advocates the increase in the minimum wage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine states that possible increase in the minimum wage to UAH 4,200 and increase in pensions from October will add 1.6 percentage points to the inflation in Ukraine.

In early December 2017, the Verkhovna Rada instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to consider possible increase in minimum wage to UAH 4,200 in 2018.