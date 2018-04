Kyiv Council Decides To Make Municipal Transport Free For Owners Of Tickets For Final Of UEFA Champions League

The Kyiv city council has decided that the municipal transport will be free for owners of tickets for the final match of the UEFA Champions League on May 26, 2018.

With 61 votes required, 77 members of the Kyiv city council voted for the resolution, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The resolution defines the Kyivskyi Metropoliten municipal company, which runs the city subway, and the Kyivpastrans municipal company as accredited carriers on the day of the final match.

UEFA intends to compensate for the expenses to the municipal companies for carrying 35,000 football fans to the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex and from the stadium.

UEFA will pay 25% to the Kyivskyi Metropoliten municipal company and 75% to the Kyivpastrans municipal company.

The final of the UEFA Champions League will take place at the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex in Kyiv on May 26, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv city council has allocated UAH 25 million for hosting the final of the UEFA Champions League.