The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has support the appeal of President Petro Poroshenko to Bartholomew I of Constantinople, the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople of the Eastern Orthodox Church, to grant autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

With 226 votes required, 268 lawmakers voted for resolution No.8284, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Poroshenko met with the leaders of parliamentary factions on April 17, during which he signed an appeal to Bartholomew I of Constantinople, the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople of the Eastern Orthodox Church, to grant autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The President of Ukraine intends to hand the appeal over to the Most Holly Father after signing of the document by the Verkhovna Rada.

In June 2016, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine applied to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I to give autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The Ukrainian parliament also applied to the Ecumenical Patriarch with a request to annul the act of 1686, as such; because it was adopted in violation of the sacred canons of the Orthodox Church.

In 1686, the Ecumenical Patriarch Dionysios IV and the Holy Synod of the Church of Constantinople issued a Tomos on the transfer of the Kyiv Metropolis in the canonical jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate.