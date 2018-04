Eight people, including five men and three women, have died and 21 got injuries as a result of a road accident involving a bus, a microbus, and a car in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, in the early hours of April 17.

A representative of the Kryvyi Rih city council said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Police received information about the tragic road accident at 5.53 a.m.

The road accident involving a Mazda car, a microbus, and a bus carrying employees of a factory in Kryvyi Rih occurred at the cross of Metalurhiv Street and Heroiv ATO Street.

As a result of the road accident eight people have died and 21 were brought to a hospital. Some of them were in grave conditions.

Police have instituted a criminal case.

Investigation is underway.

According to an employee of the city hospital, two of eight people who have died died in the hospital.

The press service of the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih steel and mining plant has said in a statement that the company's bus involved in the road accident carried no passengers.

Six of eight people who have died have been identified. There are no children among casualties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih steel and mining plant has decided to allocate UAH 100,000 to families of each of those employees who have died as a result of the road accident in Kryvyi Rih.