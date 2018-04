Kyiv Pride 2018 Will Take Place On June 17

The Kyiv Pride non-government organization plans to hold a march for rights of the LGBT in Kyiv on June 17, 2018.

The non-government organization announced this in a posting on its website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The topic of the Kyiv Pride 2018 will be Visibility.

The non-government organization recruited volunteers to help hold the parade in February and March.

There will be practical trainings and courses for the volunteers in April - June.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, organizers of the Equality March for Unity and Pride of the LGBT people stated that roughly 3,500 of people took part in the peaceful event in 2017.

Police detained six people during the Equality March in Kyiv on June 18, 2017.