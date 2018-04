Prosecutor's Office: Ministry Of Income, Revenues Of DPR Collects UAH 14 Billion Of Income From Population Sin

Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region has stated that the 'Ministry of Income and Revenues' of the self-proclaimed 'Donetsk People's Republic' ('DPR') has collected UAH 14 billion of income from the population since 2014.

A press service of the Prosecutor's Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Prosecutor's Office has informed that it has completed an investigation into activity of 'minister of income and revenues' of the 'DPR' Oleksandr Tymofeiev.

By the results of the investigation, Tymofeiev was charged with crimes under Section 3, Article 27 and Section 4, Article 110-2 (financing activities aimed at overthrowing a constitutional order or seizure of power, modification of state territory or re-alignment of state borders of Ukraine), Section 3, Article 27 and Section 3, Article 258-5 (financing terrorism) and Section 1, Article 258-3 (participation in a terrorist group or organization) of the Penal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine completed an investigation into activity of a Russian regular military / former director of 'the intelligence department' of the 'DPR', Sergey Dubinsky.