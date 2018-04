The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has handed indictment to former justice minister Oleksandr Lavrynovych suspected of assisting former president Viktor Yanukovych in seizure of power in 2010 through reinstatement of the Constitution in the 1996 wording.

Oleksandr Lavrynovych's lawyer Yevhen Solodko announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The indictment was handed on Tuesday, according to the lawyer.

"The indictment will be sent to a court today or tomorrow. We do not know to which court," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has obliged former justice minister Oleksandr Lavrynovych and his lawyers to read his case on seizure of powers before April 13, 2018.