Ukraine Affirms Readiness To Provide Territory For Withdrawal Of Russian Troops From Transniestria

Viktor Kryzhanivskyi, Ukraine's special representative for the questions of the Transniestrian conflict settlement, says Ukraine is ready to provide its territory for withdrawal of the Russian troops and removal of ammunition from the self-proclaimed Transnistrian Republic.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said Ukraine declared its readiness to facilitate the withdrawal of the Russian troops during the presidency of Leonid Kuchma and the position of Ukraine remains unchanged.

"Today we also agree with the use of our territory as our principled position is that Russian troops must be withdrawn from there (from the self-proclaimed Transnistrian Republic) and they should have been withdrawn long ago. Our position is the same today," he said.

"Russia is not willing to withdraw its troops and they will cling to any minor excuse," he said.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to facilitate withdrawal of the Russian troops any possible way.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2017, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin and Vice Prime Minister of Moldova George Belan discussed how to accelerate the negotiations on settlement of the Transniestrian conflict.