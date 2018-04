The High Economic Court's former chief justice Viktor Tatkov has applied to the Austrian authorities for political asylum.

This is said in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the court materials, in April 2018, the court considered a motion of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine asking for arrest of Tatkov in absentia and refused to satisfy it.

The investigation has established that Tatkov fled Ukraine on October 5, 2016, on receiving summons for interrogations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, 2016, the Prosecutor General's Office notified Tatkov and former deputy chief justice Artur Yemelianov that they were suspected of illegally interfering with the automated case assignment system.

On September 29, 2016, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine removed former chief justice of the High Economic Court Tatkov as a judge because the law "On Cleansing of Power" (lustration) applies to him.

Tatkov was the head of the High Economic Court during the period from 2010 to 2014.

He was a member of the High Council of Justice during this period.