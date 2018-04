Member of the Verkhovna Rada Roman Zvarych has joined the Petro Poroshenko's Bloc parliamentary faction.

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Tuesday, Zvarych was sworn into his parliamentary mandate.

He entered the Rada on the ballot of the Petro Poroshenko's Bloc under the No.82 to replace Valerii Patskan who had been appointed Chairperson of the Auditing Chamber.

Born 1953, Zvarych held the parliamentary mandate in the III-VI convocations (during III and IV on the ballot of the Narodnyi Rukh political party, and during V and VI convocations - on the ballot of the Our Ukraine political party led by Viktor Yuschenko).

During Yuschenko's presidency, Zvarych held the post of the Minister of Justice in Yuliya Tymoshenko's government (2005) and Viktor Yanukovych's government (2006).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for 2017, Zvarych declared UAH 149,5000 of income and two rare Japanese swords.