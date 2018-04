The United States has allocated USD 1 million to Ukraine for developing a department to fight drug smuggling of the National Police of Ukraine.

The press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine announced this in a statement following Interior Minister Arsen Avakov's visit in the United States, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that Interior Minister Arsen Avakov met with a delegation of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) under the U.S. Department of Justice on April 16.

Minister Avakov noted that the delegations had agreed a memorandum of cooperation between the National Police of Ukraine and the DEA.

Minister Avakov said the National Police continued reform of units fighting drug smuggling.

According to the Minister, in July 2017, the National Police and the U.S. authorities signed a plan of joint actions on implementation of a project of international technical assistance to the department to fight drug smuggling of the National Police.

"The plan envisages a long-term financial assistance for developing the department in line with practices of most effective law enforcement agencies fighting trafficking in drugs. To date, the first tranche of USD 1 million has been allocated," reads the statement.

It also reads that Ukraine, Turkey, and the United States intend to create a joint team to fight international trafficking in drugs and to exchange information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine has arrested an officer of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi on suspicion of trafficking in drugs.