Deputy Prosecutor General / Chief Military Prosecutor Anatolii Matios sues General Staff Chief Viktor Muzhenko.

Chief Military Prosecutor Matios announced this in an interview with the 112 Ukraine television channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Chief Military Prosecutor says the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not allow military prosecutors visiting military units without written permissions of the General Staff.

"I have lodged a lawsuit in a court which must decide whether the actions of the General Staff are legal or not," said Matios.

The defendants in the case are General Staff Chief Viktor Muzhenko and the legal department of the General Staff.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chief Military Prosecutor Matios stated that 518 ATO participants had committed suicides.

The General Staff accused Chief Military Prosecutor Matios of manipulations and publishing incorrect information about suicides.