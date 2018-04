Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko sees no crime in actions of Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

Prosecutor General Lutsenko gave the position at a news briefing in Kyiv on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Sytnik [the Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) Artem Sytnik] and I have analyzed the tapes. They definitely contain signs of disciplinary offences. I can state there are no words there about bribes that he took or demanded. I do not see signs of crimes," he said.

According to Lutsenko, the office of Kholodnytskyi was bugged because the investigation had established contacts of a suspect with leaders of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office has opened a criminal case against Nazar Kholodnytskyi on suspicion of promulgation of materials of a pretrial investigation.