Poroshenko Signs Law Defining Defines 16 Years As Legal Age Of Consent

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a law introducing that the legal age of consent is 16 years.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The envisages amendments to the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2017, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law to introduce a criminal responsibility for compelling to marriage and domestic violence.

The law envisaging a criminal responsibility for domestic violence and compelling to marriage will become effective January 11, 2019.