Member of the Verkhovna Rada Nadiya Savchenko (non-affiliated) has resumed a hunger strike.

The Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from a statement provided by Savchenko's lawyers the copy of which was posted on the website of the Ukrayinska Pravda online media.

According to the statement, Savchenko was taking meals for three days, according to the agreement, but she resumed the hunger strike since Monday, 10 a.m.

In addition, the statement said that a polygraph test was re-scheduled for Tuesday, April 17.

Savchenko thinks she will have enough energy to undergo a polygraph.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Savchenko decided to interrupt her hunger strike in order to take a polygraph test.