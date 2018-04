The Security Service of Ukraine states there is no evidence base in the case on murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet in 2016.

SBU deputy head Viktor Kononenko said this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We do not have evidence base," he said.

He said the investigation continued.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police has refused to provide information about the composition and the number of investigators involved in the investigation of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet and the volume of case materials being processed.

A car that Sheremet was driving was blown up in downtown Kyiv on July 20, 2016.