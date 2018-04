SBU: Results Of Psychological Examination Of MP Savchenko Will Be In Several Days

The results of the psychological examination of Verkhovna Rada member Nadiya Savchenko (not affiliated) will be in several days.

A source in the Security Service of Ukraine announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"There will be no immediate results. They will be in several days," the source said.

According to the source, no SBU employees are involved in the psychological examination of Savchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, the Security Service of Ukraine held a psychological examination of Verkhovna Rada member Savchenko.