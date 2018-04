SBU: Putin's Entourage Plan To Invade Ukraine This Fall Allegedly For Protection Of Russian-Speaking Populatio

The Security Service of Ukraine says the entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin has plan to invade Ukraine this fall allegedly for protection of Russia-speaking population of the country.

SBU deputy head Viktor Kononenko said this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This action is planned for this fall. But we won't let it happen," he said.

He says there will be attempts to organize mass rallies in protection of the Russian language in Ukraine and groups of the so-called 'titushki' (thugs for hire) will beat the participants in the rallies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov says there are 30,000 Russian military in the territory of the annexed Crimea and 35,000 Russian military in the territory of occupied part of the Donbas.

Turchynov says the Russian Federation is ready for the full continental war and up to 260,000 military can be engaged in the war against Ukraine.