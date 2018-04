The United States urges Ukraine to double efforts in fighting corruption.

Robert S. Karem, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, said this at the Kyiv Security Forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The United States urges Ukraine to double its efforts in facilitation of the supremacy of law. Ukraine's success depends on the capacities of the anticorruption institutions such as the National Anticorruption Bureau and fully independent anticorruption court, which would meet recommendations of the Venice Commission," he said.

According to him, Ukraine possesses one of most developed defense sector in Europe and U.S. companies see a big potential in Ukraine.

"But very often there is not enough transparency, competition and corporate standards and that does not facilitate industrial cooperation. Reforms in compliance with western standards can open markets for the Ukrainian defense industry," he said.

The fight against corruption is virtually a question of the national security for Ukraine.

"The United States will continue to support Ukraine both in political and military cooperation and will do even more in the issue of development of the strategic partnership between the two countries," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of adoption of the law on national security.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Kay Bailey Hutchison has said that it is important for the parliament to adopt a law on national security.