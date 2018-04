Turchynov: Russia Keeps 30,000 Military In Crimea And 35,000 In Donbas

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov says there are 30,000 Russian military in the territory of the annexed Crimea and 35,000 Russian military in the territory of occupied part of the Donbas.

He said this at the Kyiv Security Forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Turchynov says the Russian Federation is ready for the full continental war and up to 260,000 military can be engaged in the war against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council will convene its next meeting next week (April 16-22) on synchronization of Ukrainian and American sanctions on Russia.