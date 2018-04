NSDC Will Impose Anti-Russia Sanctions After United States On April 16-22

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) will impose sanctions synchronous with the sanction list of the United States against the Russian Federation and prolong the effective ones next week (April 16-22).

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Turchynov, said this at the Kyiv Security Forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Turchynov considers that said sanctions will be very effective against Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko expects the NSDC to synchronize anti-Russia sanctions with the sanctions list of the United States.