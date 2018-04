Ukraine Has To Pay USD 3.8 Billion Of Foreign Debt Before 2019

Ukraine has to pay UAH 3.8 billion of the foreign debt until the end of 2018.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at April 11, Ukraine had to pay UAH 99.07 billion (USD 3.81 billion) on its state debt.

At that debt service will have to take USD 1.68 billion.

In 2019, the amount of payments on foreign debt of Ukraine will grow to USD 5.81 billion, of which USD 1.77 billion will be debt service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the total state debt of Ukraine in February rose by 0.7% or USD 0.54 billion to USD 76.76 billion (as at February 28) month over month.