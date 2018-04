Top Officials Of Presidential Administration Keep 93% Of Money In Cash, 7% In Banking Accounts

Top officials of the Presidential Administration keep 93% of their money in cash and 7% in banking accounts.

This is said in an article by Ukrainian News Agency based on electronic declarations of officials of the Presidential Administration.

According to their electronic asset declarations for 2017, the head of the Presidential Administration, his first deputy, and four deputies and their family had close to equivalent of UAH 103 million as at January 1, 2018.

The article reads that a mere of 7% of the sum (UAH 7 million) is kept in banking accounts and 93% (UAH 96 million) in cash.

Dmytro Shymkiv, a deputy head of the Presidential Administration, and his family have equivalent of UAH 19.6 million and 24% of the sum in banking accounts (JPMorgan Chase Bank and Raiffeisen Bank Aval).

Rostyslav Pavlenko, a deputy head of the Presidential Administration, who declared together with his family equivalent of UAH 963,000 of assets, have 13% in banking accounts (PrivatBank and UkrSibbank).

Vitalii Kovalchuk, the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration, and his family totally declared assets for equivalent of UAH 16.2 million, including 12% in banking accounts (Raiffeisen Bank Aval and state bank Ukreximbank).

Ihor Rainin, the head of the Presidential Administration, and his family declared assets for equivalent of UAH 2 million. They have a mere of 3.3% in banking accounts (Megabank owned by banker Viktor Subbotin, resident of Kharkiv).

Oleksii Filatov, a deputy head of the Presidential Administration, and his family declared assets for equivalent of UAH 58 million. They have in banking accounts a mere of 0.6% of the sum (Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Sberbank, Alfa Bank).

Kostiantyn Yeliseyev, a deputy head of the Presidential Administration, his family declared assets for equivalent of UAH 6.2 million. They have 100% of the sum in cash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, 2018, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention commenced checks of the electronic asset declaration of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko for 2017.