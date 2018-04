United States Permanent Representative to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, states that NATO is interested in Ukraine's membership of the Alliance.

She said this at the Kyiv Security Forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports

According to her, Ukraine is already fulfilling annual national plans which is a good way towards the membership.

Kay Bailey Hutchison noted that deeper cooperation between Ukraine and NATO may draw negative response from the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, NATO acknowledged Ukraine's striving for acquiring comprehensive membership of the organization having provided it with an aspirant country status.