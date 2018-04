Court Releases On Personal Recognizance Captain Of Nord Vessel Seized In Azov Sea

The Kherson city court has released on personal recognizance the captain of the Nord vessel seized in the Sea of Azov by Ukrainian authorities.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the court has also prohibited the captain from visiting the Crimea annexed by Russia.

The court considered the motion of prosecutors on April 11.

The captain is suspected of committing a criminal offense described in Article 249 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The court partially satisfied the motion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 8, 2018, the Ukrainian border guard officers prevented a sailing crew of the Nord fishing boat from going to the Russian Federation due to absence of proper documents needed to cross the state border in Kharkiv region.