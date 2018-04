Court Allows Odesa Mayor Trukhanov To Travel In Ukraine, Extends Prohibition To Leave Ukraine Without Permissi

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has allowed Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov to travel without restrictions in Ukraine and extended his obligation not to leave the country without permission until June 12.

His lawyer Oleksandr Lysak announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the lawyer, on April 12 the court partially satisfied a motion of the National Anticorruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office on prolongation of obligations of the mayor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 15, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to authorize arrest of Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov and freed him on surety.

Member of Parliament Dmytro Holubov of the faction of the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko offered to stand surety for Trukhanov.

The court ordered Trukhanov to appear before detectives upon request, not to leave Odesa without permission from law enforcement officers, and surrender his international passports.

On February 14, 2018, the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine detained Trukhanov at the Boryspil airport (Kyiv region) and served him with notice of suspicion within a case involving the sale of the Krayan plant.