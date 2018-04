NBU Retains Forecast Of GDP Growth By 3.4% And Inflation By 8.9% In 2018

The National Bank retained the forecast of GDP growth in 2018 at the level of 3.4%, inflation - at the level of 8.9%.

The NBU announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, nominal GDP is forecasted at UAH 3,451 billion this year, whereas earlier this figure was expected at UAH 3,394 billion.

For 2019 and 2020, the NBU also retained a forecast of GDP growth and inflation - at 2.9% and 5% respectively.

At the same time, nominal GDP in 2019 is expected at UAH 3,842 billion (previously UAH 3,779 billion), and in 2020 - UAH 4,186 billion (previously UAH 4,117 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the National Bank improved the forecast of GDP growth in 2018 from 3.2% to 3.4%.