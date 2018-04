Prime Minister of Lithuania Saulius Skvernelis says Ukraine's partners should continue providing the country with lethal weapons for defensive purposes.

He gave the position during the Kyiv Security Forum on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We must further help Ukraine with lethal weapons not because we want to encourage war. No. We want to defend ourselves, because lethal weapon means ability to save lives of soldiers. I emphasize - this is not encouragement of combat actions. This is an opportunity to save lives of civilians and military," he said.

He also called on Ukraine's international partners to support civilians affected by the conflict in the Donbas through provision of humanitarian aid.

"I want to call on all our friends to invest in this aid for the residents of the region and they will feel they are not forgotten and we can help them restore schools, kindergartens, infrastructure," said the prime minister of Lithuania.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early March 2018, the United States Department of State approved sale of American anti-tank missile systems Javelin to Ukraine for USD 47 million.