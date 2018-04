Poroshenko To Suggest Rada Terminate Some Provisions Of Treaty Of Friendship With Russia

President Petro Poroshenko intends to suggest that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine terminate some provisions of the treaty of friendship, cooperation and partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

The President of Ukraine said this at the Kyiv Security Forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President added that such a possibility is envisaged by the international law.

Poroshenko noted that it would impossible to terminate the agreement in full as there are important provisions that envision mutual respect to territorial integrity and independence of the two countries.

Also, President Petro Poroshenko calls on international partners to revise their cooperation agreements with the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine has elaborated proposals touching Ukraine's quitting statutory bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States and calls for denunciation of the friendship treaty with Russia.

