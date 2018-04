Poroshenko Urges Cabinet To Prepare Termination Of Ukraine's Participation In Statutory Bodies Of CIS And Clos

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko urges the Cabinet of Ministers to prepare proposals on termination of Ukraine's participation in the statutory bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States and on closure of the country's office.

The President gave the position at the Kyiv Security Forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As Ukraine has never been a member state of the Commonwealth of Independent States and as the CIS has refused to condemn the Russian aggression, I would suggest the Government preparing proposals concerning official termination of our participation in the statutory bodies of the CIS and final closure of the Ukrainian office to the CIS institutions in Minsk," he said.

He says the government should check whether the agreements concluded by Ukraine within the CIS meet the national interests of the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko advocates immediate termination of some provisions of the Friendship Treaty with the Russian Federation.