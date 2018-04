Kyiv To Build Overground Transport System Sky Way Between Poshtova Ploscha Square And Troyeschyna

The Kyiv city state administration intends to build an overground transport system Sky Way between Poschtova Ploscha Square and the Troyeschyna residential area.

This is said in an order to establish a workgroup on the project of the department for transport infrastructure, the wording of which was made available to Ukrainian News Agency.

The order obliges the workgroup to submit its proposals on the project before April 12.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City State Administration has agreed with China Railway International Group (CRIG) on construction of a subway line leading to Troyeschyna residential area.