Finland Presents Full Set Of Licenses For Construction Of Nord Stream-2

The Nord Stream-2 AG company has received the second license required for construction and operation of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline within the Finnish exclusive economic zone and finalized the process of receiving licenses in Finland.

Press service of Nord Stream 2 AG has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The first permit for the construction was obtained from the government of Finland on April 5.

According to the report, the procedures of receipt of licenses in other countries located along the Nord Stream-2 pipeline route, in particular, Russia, Sweden and Denmark are underway in compliance with the schedule.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Germany had assigned its permit for construction of the pipeline.