Cabinet Adopts Program Of Provision Of Equal Rights And Opportunities Of Women And Men Until 2021

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a social program for 2018-2021 on provision of equal rights and opportunities of women and men at its sitting on April 11.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed this decision at its sitting on April 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The social program envisages that the number of women elected as members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and members of local councils will increase.

The social program envisages the same courses of study.

The annual budget of the social program is UAH 225,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has canceled compulsory separation of boys and girls at manual training at schools.