Emergency Situations Service Uncovers 15,000 Violations Of Fire Safety Rules During Inspection Of Shopping Mal

The State Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine has uncovered 15,000 violations of fire safety rules during its inspections at shopping malls, cinemas, schools, and hospitals.

Mykola Chechotkin, the head of the State Emergency Situations Service, announced this at a sitting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says the worst situation with observation of fire safety rules is in Donetsk, Sumy, and Ternopil regions.

He says the State Emergency Situations Service has inspected 937 schools and kindergartens, 56 hospitals, and 326 shopping malls.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Emergency Situations Service urges a court to order closure of 16 shopping malls, 18 schools and kindergartens, and 3 hospitals following inspections regarding observation of fire safety rules.

On March 30, 2018, the State Emergency Situations Service commenced the fire safety inspections following the fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia.