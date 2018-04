The State Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine urges a court to order closure of 16 shopping malls, 18 schools and kindergartens, and 3 hospitals following inspections regarding observation of fire safety rules.

Mykola Chechotkin, the head of the State Emergency Situations Service, announced this at a sitting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says 1,200 fines and other administrative punishments have been applied against directors or other officials of shopping malls, schools, hospitals, cinemas and other institutions for the situation with observation of fire safety rules.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, 2018, the State Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine commenced fire safety inspections at shopping malls, cinemas, schools, etc. following the fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia.