SBU To Deliver MP Savchenko To Hospital On April 12

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) intend to deliver non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament Nadiya Savchenko to a hospital on April 12.

Savchenko's sister Vira Savchenko said this on 112 Ukraine TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She said the MP would be delivered to the hospital due to some problems with her stomach.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Savchenko had already been taken to a hospital earlier.