Ukraine has started pumping natural gas into underground gas storage facilities (USF).

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on April 9, 2018, net pumping-in exceeded net withdrawal of gas from the USF.

Since October 24, 2017 (the start of the current heating season) and as at April 9, 2018, Ukraine cut gas reserves in the USF by 56% or 9,535.55 million cubic meters to 7,438.17 million cubic meters.

As at April 9, 2018, gas reserves in the USF were 10.5% or 869.98 million cubic meters less than as against the data available as at April 9, 2017.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, Ukraine started gas consumption from the USF in mid-October 2017.