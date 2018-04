The World Bank forecasts that Ukraine needs to attract USD 8 billion of foreign borrowings in 2018-2019.

This was announced at the press conference by the leading economist of the bank Anastasiya Holovach, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted that this amount includes both funds that are planned to be attracted from the placement of Eurobonds, as well as funds that should come in the framework of the completion of the current program of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, as well as EU and WB funds.

The program manager and leading economist of the World Bank Faruk Khan also stressed the need for cooperation with the IMF for Ukraine in the next few years, but did not answer directly about the need for a new program for Ukraine's cooperation with the IMF.

"We believe that cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF is very important now, this is the most important thing, and we believe that cooperation will remain important for the next few years," Khan said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the World Bank recalls the need for the speedy completion of a number of reforms.

Also, the World Bank against the replacement of the profit tax by the tax on the withdrawn capital.