The World Bank has reminded about the necessity for the speediest completion of a number of reforms.

This was said during presentation of a new economic review and macroeconomic outlook for Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the World Bank has retained its gross domestic product growth outlook for Ukraine for 2018 at 3.5%.

Khan added that in absence of required reforms, in 2018-2019, the GDP growth might go down by 2 percentage points.

In October 2017, the World Bank expected the GDP growth for Ukraine for 2018 to be 3.5% and 4% in either 2018-2019.

This year, inflation in Ukraine might reach 10%.

At that the outlook for the GDP growth for 2019-2020 is retained at 4%.

Inflation is expected to by 9.9% in 2018, 7.3% in 2019 and 6.5% in 2020.

This year, the nominal GDP is expected to make UAH 3,428 billion, UAH 3,854 billion in 2019 and UAH 4,314 billion in 2020.

Imports growth is expected to be 14% in 2018, 7.2% in 2019 and 5.8% in 2020.

Exports is expected to grow by 8% in 2018, 6.4% in 2019 and 5.9% in 2020.

State budget deficit in 2018 is expected to make 2.5% of GDP, 2.7% in 2019 and 2.4% in 2020.

At that the state debt in 2018 is to be 75.1% of the GDP, 73.5% in 2019 and 68.4% in 2020.