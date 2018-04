NACP Starts Full Check Of E-Declarations Of Lutsenko, Sytnik And Kholodnytskyi For 2015-2017

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has begun a complete check of the electronic declarations of the Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko, the Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) Artem Sytnik and the specialized anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi for 2015-2017.

Appropriate decisions were made at the agency's meeting on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also NACP will fully verify the e-declarations of the head of the National Bank Yakiv Smolii, Chairperson of the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting Oleh Nalyvaiko and Chairperson of the Antimonopoly Committee (AMCU) Yurii Terentiev for 2015-2017.

Besides, the e-declaration of acting chairperson of the State Property Fund (SPF) Vitalii Trubarov for 2017 will be checked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office is investigating criminal proceedings against Kholodnytskyi on suspicion of disclosure of pre-trial investigation information.