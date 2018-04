NACP Starts Comprehensive Examination Of E-Declarations Of Poroshenko, Parubiy, Groysman And Cabinet Members F

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has started comprehensive examination of e-declarations submitted by President Petro Poroshenko, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman and members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for 2017.

Respective decision was taken at the NACP meeting on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP found no violations in e-declarations of Poroshenko for 2015 and 2016.